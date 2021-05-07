Young M.A is tightening the vice grip Brooklyn has on the New York rap scene with the release of her latest single “Hello Baby” featuring Fivio Foreign, which arrives with an accompanying music video.

“Hello Baby” is the third single off Young M.A’s upcoming album Off the Yak, set to release on May 21, following her track “Successful” that dropped last month. As her fans know, the record’s title track became a viral sensation that once again proved M.A is a generational talent.

Off the Yak is Young M.A’s first album since her debut Herstory inthe Making. Along with Fivio, the project is set to feature Rubi Rose, May Yb, and Wap5tar with production from NY Bangers, Mike Zombie, Benjamin Lasnier, and more. Off the Yak is preceded by M.A’s Red Flu EP and other ventures like her new clothing line with PSD.

Stream Young M.A’s “Hello Baby” below and watch the song’s video above.