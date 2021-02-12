Young M.A hops on the latest wave to come out of her borough with her new single, “Off The Yak.”

For this song, Young M.A pairs her smooth flow with the hyped energy of Drill to create a song that can be played in any setting.

“But back to the real/Just bought me a ‘Vette and still ain’t signed to a deal,” she raps. “N**gas be signed and broke/Damn, can’t even get out of your deal/I’m paranoid, one hand on my gun, one hand on my wheel/Don’t like how he moving, tell him to chill/My hitter ready to kill.”

Young M.A pairs this track with a video that is typical of a drill visual. The Brooklyn native flashes the spoils she reaps from rapping and brandishes some (prop) guns. “Off The Yak” sets the stage for Young M.A’s upcoming mixtape. This project will be the rapper’s first release since 2020’s Red Flu.

Along with continuing her independent success, Young M.A’s distinctive—but very New York—voice has been tapped to be part of a new Metropolitan Transportation Authority campaign. M.A along with people like Jerry Seinfeld, Angie Martinez, Cam’ron, Dave East, Jadakiss, and others can be heard issuing instructions to passengers on New York City busses and trains.

Watch Young M.A’s video for “Off The Yak,” which was directed by ShotByCisco, above.