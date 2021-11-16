Yo Gotti has announced the title and release date of his next Cocaine Muzik entry.

Titled CM10: Free Game, Gotti announced on Instagram that he will be dropping the project on Black Friday (Nov. 26,) and that the album will contain both a side A and a side B. “This Project was made for a purpose,” he wrote of the album. “It’s Called ‘Free Game’ it’s to give u messages & tell u Da experience of a Young Hustla Dat come from da Hood but ended up in a position no one Expected him to be in, Him being Me.”

Gotti wrote that the album will explore his come up from a young drug dealer to the CEO he is today and that he’s releasing both Side A and B on the same day despite pushback from others. “I’m going against what everybody told me ‘Dropping 2 Albums on the Same day DONT MAKE SENSE’ Me: I’m a Ex Drug Dealer Turned Executive NONE OF THIS SHIT MAKES SENSE.” The project will include his latest single “For The Record,” which dropped in October.

The album will serve as Gotti’s first full-length release since Untrapped back in 2020, which featured contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, and more. The announcement comes after Gotti became co-owner of the MLS franchise D.C. United alongside billionaires Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them—and the entire ownership group—to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture,” Gotti said in a press release. “Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Check out the music video for “For The Record” below.