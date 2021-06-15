YG and Mozzy continue their Piru partnership with the release of their latest single, “Vibe With You.”

Like the other features on their joint project, Kommunity Service, Gizzle and Mozzy stayed on the same side of the color line by tapping Ty Dolla Sign to deliver the song’s chorus. For “Vibe With You,” Mozzy and YG serenade the women in their lives who allow them to show them the space to be vulnerable and show their softer side.

“You the definition of a real one, baby been on/She said ‘Tat my name where it’s visible,’ Imma get one,” Mozzy raps. “Shit got critical, you ain’t wiggle on me, big ups/I triple salute her for being trill.”

In the song’s video, YG, Mozzy, and Ty Dolla $ign enjoy the California sun as they drive down the Pacific Coast Highway and attend a pool party. They even take over a helicopter pad on a downtown building to show how beautiful Los Angeles can be. YG and Mozzy released Kommunity Service in May. Along with Ty Dolla Sign, the project features Blxst, Young M.A, G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tyga, and more. “Vibe With You” also follows the release of tracks “Perfect Timing” and “Bompton to Oak Park” as the project’s singles.

Watch the video for YG and Mozzy’s “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla Sign above.