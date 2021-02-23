Xzibit and his wife, Krista Joiner, are reportedly ending their marriage.

TMZ reports that Joiner filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday morning.

Joiner and Xzibit’s split comes after nearly 20 years together and over 6 years of marriage. The pair began dating in 2001 before getting married in 2014. Following their reception at the St. Regis Monarch in Laguna Beach, California, Xzibit was pulled over for speeding. He was ultimately arrested and hit with a DUI.

The couple shares a 10-year-old son named Gatlyn. Their son Xavier tragically died 11 days after being born prematurely. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Xzibit and Joiner have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Xzibit’s marital issues come after he stood by frequent collaborator and friend Dr. Dre. In September of last year, the Pimp My Ride star took to Instagram, where he alluded to Nicole Young’s claims against her estranged husband as “dumb shit.”

“@drdre has done so much for so many. I will always have the upmost respect for him,” he captioned an image of himself in the studio with Dre. “He has changed lives and made dynasties. We all we got. Fuck all the dumb shit. That’s it that’s all. XZ.”