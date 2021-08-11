42-year-old Odion Turner and 45-year-old David Turner, who were Wu-Tang affiliates and members of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Brooklyn Zu crew, have passed away, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed.

12 O’Clock and Murdock, who were cousins, were killed in Portland, Oregon’s Madison South neighborhood, according to police.

“I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” 12 O’Clock’s son Divine Turner said in an Instagram video. “I don’t know what to do.” He captioned the video: “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

Grief and condolences continued to pour in from everywhere on Tuesday as word of their deaths spread. Both 12 and Murdock were cousins to the late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The latter’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, commemorated the two fallen members in an Instagram post as well.

“Rip To My Older Cousins,” he wrote. “Rip 12 ‘O Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalllllll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu.” Raekwon and Streetlife also shared their condolences in the comments. Judah Priest told HipHopDx, “Best Wishes to my brothers. I will miss them.”

Police have said they are investigating the shooting, which left the two men dead in northeast Portland early on Tuesday morning. At around 5:19 a.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired near Northeast 82nd Avenue and and Northeast 84th Avenue. In addition to the deaths of 12 O’Clock and Murdock, multiple other people were injured in the shooting. At least three people were taken to the hospital, and their conditions remain unknown. Another victim was hospitalized with serious and possibly life threatening injuries. The shooting is the latest to occur in the last few days in the Portland area, and a search for suspects is underway.

“Detectives have a lot of work to do on top of all the other cases they’re already working,” Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley told Fox 12. “You guys know you’ve reported on two other homicides just over the last few days. It’s the same group of detectives that are responding to all of these. So, there’s no rest for them and our heart always goes out to victims and their families.”

RIP.