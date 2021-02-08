Lil Baby spent his time at the Super Bowl becoming the latest rapper to tackle the #JunebugChallenge.

It’s safe to say that Tampa Bay’s blowout victory over the Chiefs was anything but entertaining. As a result, Lil Baby found himself jumping on a viral sensation with the help of his famous friends. On Sunday, Michael Rubin posted a video of him, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and other people in their skybox doing the #junebugchallenge during the Big Game.

As expected, Lil Baby’s take on the TikTok dance resulted in a lot of comments.

Along with hopping on this wave, Baby also capped off his amazing year with a slot in a Super Bowl ad. The Atlanta native showed his hustle and perseverance for a 30-second spot promoting the Rockstar energy drink.