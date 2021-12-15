Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande brought their recently released Don’t Look Up soundtrack collab to NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday night.

The two performed their track “Just Look Up” as part of the reality series’ Season 21 finale, with Cudi at one point being given the unique opportunity “to feel the power of a thousand suns” by way of sitting in Grande’s coach chair.

Catch the full performance of “Just Look Up” up top and/or below.

The Nicholas Britell-assisted track was recently nominated for Best Song at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, winners for which will be revealed next month. In fact, Cudi actually received two nominations in that category, as his The Harder They Fall track “Guns Go Bang” (featuring Jay-Z) also received a nod.

In the coming years, fans can expect multiple new projects from Cudi, who recently teased new music during his headlining set at Rolling Loud California. “I’m teasing all this stuff because, as you know, I have Entergalactic coming in the summer,” Cudi told the crowd. “But I wanna drop another album before that.”

Also on the horizon for Cudi are a number of anticipated film and TV roles, including the Disney+ sci-fi entry Crater and horror director Ti West’s upcoming X. Earlier this month, Cudi was among those selected to participate in the Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable, joining the Annette-writing duo Sparks and more:

Meanwhile, Adam McKay’s Cudi and Grande-featuring Don’t Look Up—following its recent limited theatrical premiere—will hit Netflix on Dec. 24.