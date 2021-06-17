Amazon is gearing up for its annual Prime Day with exclusive performances by some of the biggest names in music.

On Thursday, the online retail giant debuted its Amazon Prime Day Show—a three-part series featuring Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and H.E.R. Each episode places a strong emphasis on storytelling, as they feature one of the artists performing their respective records in unique locations: H.E.R. takes over a reimagined version of the iconic Dunbar Hotel, where she performs cuts off her upcoming album, Back of My Mind; Eilish is seen in a Parisian neighborhood, giving audiences a taste of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever; and Cudi launches into outer space, where he performs songs off his 2020 album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. The latter installment was performed in collaboration with the International Space Orchestra.

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

You can watch the Amazon Prime Day Show here. The series will be free to stream over the next 30 days, for both Prime members and non-Prime members. Prime Day 2021 will take place from June 21–22, offering Prime subscribers massive deals on a wide range of products, including everything from electronics and apparel to home goods and entertainment. Click here to learn more about the annual sale and how to sign up for a Prime membership.