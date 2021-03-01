Philanthropy becomes a tricky concept. On one hand, people want to know that a person is helping others. Yet on the other side of the coin, showing off your charitable efforts can seem disingenuous. As for Waka Flocka Flame, he believes broadcasting one’s good deeds is “corny.”

In a clip that surfaced on social media, Flockaveli explained that videotaping someone at their “lowest point” could be humiliating to the person he’s trying to help.

“When I do good deeds, I don’t never record or take pictures, because why would I catch a person at they lowest point in life? And plus, I don’t need a visual of what I did right,” Waka said. “I got to experience it and that shit is the feeling, and that’s something you can’t take from me. You know what I’m saying? [Or] take from them. That’s a real human trait. So, to see anybody marketing theyself feeding the homeless or feeding somebody that needs help, to me, you corny as fuck, man.”

Although he chooses to keep his efforts lowkey, Waka Flocka’s commitment to assisting the less fortunate has been recognized. In October 2020, the Atlanta native received an honorary doctorate degree that highlighted his philanthropy and humanitarianism.