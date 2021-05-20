Vory has linked up with Landstrip Chip to drop a music video for “This Side,” one of the highlights from the artist’s self-titled project.

The Sara Lacombe-directed video is set in a strip club, with the two artists enjoying the company of the dancers. With plenty of low-lighting shots from inside the club, a peek into the interpersonal drama of the dancers, and a suitably late-night atmosphere, the video perfectly matches the tone of the song itself.

"'This Side' is a special record! It’s just a vibe," Vory said of the video. "We shot the video in the A and it was fire 'cause I got to work alongside my bro Chip."

“This Side” arrived last year with Vory’s Dream Chaser debut, which also featured appearances from Meek Mill, Beam, and Starrah. Along with making his way as a solo act, Vory also has a number of high-profile writing credits to his name, including work with Drake, as well as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, to name a few.

Watch the video for “This Side” above and stream Vory’s self-titled project below.