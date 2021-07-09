After a number of hard-hitting previews of the record, Vince Staples has dropped his long-awaited self-titled album.

His first full-length release since FM!, the self-titled record once again sees the North Long Beach rapper at the top of his game. As with FM!, the album features extensive production from frequent collaborator Kenny Beats. It also runs shorter than a half hour, leaving very little opportunity for filler.

Ahead of the release of the album, Staples opened up about the experience of work with Kenny Beats. "Kenny's somebody who still learns everyday, he still takes from experiences and other things he hears in music and tries to figure out how to make them into his own. He knows he's very much collaborative in a sense," Staples told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "A lot of people have an idea of what they want to do, but Kenny is somebody who kind of listens to what you kind of want to get across and he tries his best to kind of implement whatever you need, while still kind of remaining himself. So it's always a fun time working with Kenny.”

As for why he chose to release a self-titled album this deep into his career, he added that it’s his most “personal” release to date.

