Just a few days after sharing the tracklist for his forthcoming self-titled album, Vince Staples returns with the release of his latest single, “Are You With That?”

Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, “Are You With That?” arrives just a few weeks after the release of the LP’s lead single, “Law of Averages.”

Due out this Friday (July 9), Vince Staples is the Long Beach rapper’s first full-length offering since 2018’s FM!. Ahead of its release, Staples spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his decision to title his new album after himself.

“I was just having a lot of conversations with a lot of people around me, other musicians, a lot of artists, a lot of friends, and people always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’” Staples explained. “And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize it’s just not the appropriate… the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa. So I feel like this is kind of very descript and distinct on kind of where… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

The 10-track project is entirely produced by longtime collaborator Kenny Beats, who Staples described to Lowe as “somebody who still learns everyday.”

“Kenny’s amazing. He still takes from experiences and other things he hears in music and tries to figure out how to make them into his own,” Staples said. “He knows he’s very much collaborative in a sense. A lot of people have an idea of what they want to do, but Kenny is somebody who kind of listens to what you kind of want to get across and he tries his best to kind of implement whatever you need, while still kind of remaining himself. So it’s always a fun time working with Kenny.”

As we await the release of Vince Staples, check out the lyric video for “Are You With That?” up top, and stream the track now on all major platforms.