As the world awaits the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, set to arrive this Friday, Vince Staples stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to drop a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” beat.

The freestyle comes just a day after Staples released his latest single, “Are You With That?,” the second song from his forthcoming LP, following last month’s “Law of Averages.”

Due out this Friday (July 9), Vince Staples is the Long Beach rapper’s first full-length offering since 2018’s FM!. Ahead of its release, Staples spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his decision to title his new album after himself.

“I was just having a lot of conversations with a lot of people around me, other musicians, a lot of artists, a lot of friends, and people always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’” Staples explained. “So I feel like this is kind of very descript and distinct on kind of where… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

The 10-track project is entirely produced by longtime collaborator Kenny Beats, who Staples described to Lowe as “somebody who still learns everyday.”

“Kenny’s amazing. He still takes from experiences and other things he hears in music and tries to figure out how to make them into his own,” Staples said.

Check out Vince Staples’ full freestyle up top, and stream “Are You With That?” and “Law of Averages” now on all major platforms.