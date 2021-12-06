Cardi B spoke up for a group of Black women who were allegedly not being let into a Miami club.

In new fan-recorded clips that circulated online over the weekend, Cardi can be seen talking with the women outside of popular club E11EVEN, after they told the rapper that the club allegedly wasn’t allowing Black women inside. They explained that the bouncers let white women inside, but not them. One woman said that her husband plays football in Miami and she was denied entry. In response, Cardi talked to the bouncers herself.

“Y’all gonna let the Black women in here,” she told someone in front of the building. “Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in.”

Cardi repeated the phrase a couple more times in one clip, while Offset also appears to be entering the venue with her in another. Someone working at the club can be seen talking to the women at the end of a video, saying they’ll let Cardi in first before they eventually let them in, per the Daily Beast.

The club—which is described on its Facebook page as “an immersive adventure encompassing the luxury and sophistication of a one-of-a-kind Ultraclub”—has not responded to claims that it was denying Back women entry.

Cardi meanwhile, was just named Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence, and is also launching the brand’s creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD, which she hopes will allow creators to “express themselves freely and unfiltered.”

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” Cardi said in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already—I can’t wait!”