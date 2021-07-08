On Thursday, Vic Mensa dropped the music video for “Victory” off his newest EP, the I Tape. You can watch it above.

The video has Mensa spitting punchlines over a Just Blaze-produced beat, while the visuals show a group of five winners who found exclusive I Tapes hidden across Chicago, via a previous scavenger hunt, riding in Mensa’s vehicle and appearing in the background(s).

“Victory is a return to form for me,” Mensa said in a press release. “Just pure lyricism and a foolish sample beat. The video was filmed in Chicago with a fleet of sport bikes in a lamon. We spent the whole day running from police.”

Previous singles released off the I Tape include “FR33DOM,” (featuring Zacari), which made its network premiere on BET earlier this year, as well as “Shelter” (featuring Chance The Rapper and Wyclef Jean). Both songs were performed back in February on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert:

Mensa’s other recent activities include him hosting a “Sleep Out Chicago” event to fundraise for homeless youth in the city, him landing an acting role on Showtime’s The Chi, and, just a few weeks ago, him dropping a 10-minute freestyle over the “Nas Is Like” beat.

You can watch the latter item from the sentence above (pretentious way of saying the 10-minute freestyle) here. You can also stream the I Tape here.