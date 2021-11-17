Whitney Houston’s estate has partnered with OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to celebrate the late singer’s legacy with an exclusive NFT collection.

The collection includes an unreleased demo recording that Houston made at age 17, which will be auctioned next month with details revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will gain access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who created all the artwork for the collection.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Sinclair expressed her desire to highlight a common theme in Whitney’s catalog: the empowerment of Black women.

“I saw a common theme in a lot of her work, the empowerment of Black women,” Sinclair explained. “Whitney’s talent and presence stands out a lot to me as a young Black woman in the arts. In the artworks I created, I wanted to highlight those sides of Whitney in the upper tiers, and then create animation work that simply let Whitney shine while touching on the colorful playful energy she had throughout her career.”

Comprised of thousands of fixed-price NFTs, the Whitney Houston OneOf collection is separated into two tiers: Gold and Platinum items including rare archival photos from Whitney’s career, and Diamond items featuring Sinclair’s video artwork inspired by the music videos for two of her biggest hits, “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Pat Houston, executor of Houston’s estate, said in a statement, “I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era. It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

A limited pre-sale of 300 tokens is available now on OneOf’s website, where you can register and become a pre-qualified bidder today. The seven-day sale of Platinum, Diamond, and Gold tier NFTs begins Nov. 30.