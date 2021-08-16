Award-winning rapper Nines, the voice behind one of the best three-album runs in UK rap with One Foot Out, Crop Circle and last year’s Crabs In A Bucket, has pled guilty to drug and money laundering charges in Harrow Crown Court.

The court deduced that the 31-year-old rapper ​​​(born Courtney Freckleton) and Jason Thompson, 35, had been involved in a successful cannabis import with further attempts made. Cannabis is currently a Class B drug in the United Kingdom—it can warrant up to a 14-year sentence or an unlimited fine for supply, production and importation.

Freckleton and Thompson were arrested back in June after various police raids across London, Borehamwood and Hertfordshire. These police raids stemmed from the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat last year by French investigators. The dissection of Encrochat gave the police leads into various illicit enterprises across Europe.

In court, the pair confessed to importing the Class B drug into the UK from Poland and Spain, and conspiracy to transfer criminal cash between March 10 and July 3 last year. Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said that the plot involved 28kg of cannabis, its subsequent street-level value and a money laundering operation just £2k shy of £100,000.

Last year, Nines released a No. 1 album in Crabs In A Bucket. He was also crowned Best Hip Hop Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

This is a developing story.