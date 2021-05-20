If you’re up on all things Tyler, the Creator and/or ASAP Rocky, then you’re well aware the presence playful roasting has in their collaborative relationship. And on Wednesday, Tyler returned to that practice following the unveiling of a new Rocky cover feature during which the All Smiles artist referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life.”

Rocky shared photos from Samuel Hine’s GQ cover story in question, shot by Inez and Vinoodh, to his Instagram on Wednesday with a caption that included a reference to the feature deeming him the “prettiest man alive.” Fellow artists including Soulja Boy, Slowthai, Bun B, Juicy J, and more hopped into the comments to congratulate Rocky on the shoot.

Tyler, meanwhile, took a different approach.

“Yeah suck that fucking stomach in you tubby fuck,” Tyler joked in a comment:

Image via Instagram

Rocky hadn’t responded at the time of this writing, but rest assured it’s all in the aforementioned spirit of playful roasting. The trolling between the two has previously included Tyler joking “no one cares” in response to a Rocky album teaser, jesting about their respective choices of attire on Instagram Live, and more.

In 2019, the two brought their trolling powers together in response to a Schoolboy Q shoot with GQ, with Rocky saying that Q looked like a “retirement resort grandaddy Q headass” and Tyler joking that he had “never seen you look like you don’t stink.”

Speaking of Rocky and Tyler, there’s never a bad time to put this on: