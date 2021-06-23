With his new album Call Me If You Get Lost arriving on Friday, June 25, Tyler, the Creator has shared yet another new video ahead of the record’s release.

Entitled “BROWN SUGAR SALMON,” the hilarious self-directed clip features Tyler struggling to order food while taking a leisurely train ride. Approached by a server who addresses him as “Sir Baudelaire,” which he tweeted out upon announcing the album last week and is featured in his Twitter bio, Tyler attempts to order the titular “brown sugar salmon” only for there to be a problem every step of the way.

“Are you fucking dumb?” he asks as he continues to get frustrated with the situation, asking for management to get involved. Throwing his head back as the experience gets drawn out, Tyler just stares in disbelief as even the complimentary yogurt offered in lieu of both specials is unavailable. The release of the new sketch comes just a day after Tyler dropped a preview of new music with the “WUSYANAME” video, which followed a series of teasers and the track “LUMBERJACK.”

Watch the “BROWN SUGAR SALMON” video above, and look for the full album when it drops this Friday.