Tyler, the Creator wants everyone to know he’s sorry for his past treatment of Selena Gomez.

The 30-year-old rapper made the claim in “Manifesto,” his Domo Genesis-assisted track that appeared on his newly released album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Among the many topics addressed in the song is Tyler’s problematic Twitter activity—specifically the lewd and sexist messages directed at Gomez when she was in her late teens.

“I was canceled before canceled was with Twitter fingers/Protestin’ outside my shows, I gave them the middle finger,” he raps. “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy shit/Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her/Back when I was tryna fuck Bieber.”

Though the decade-old tweets have since been deleted, screenshots of the messages are still floating around social media and online forums. The messages included: “Selena Gomez is now 18, so she can now legally take my dick …”; “I want to fuck Selean Gomez in her mouth”; and “@SelenaGomez wanna lick my gooch?” As pointed out by Genius, the latter tweet resulted in a temporary suspension.