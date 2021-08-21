Brittany Renner’s name ​​​​​​has buzzed around among celebrity dating conversations as of late following rumors centered around her parenting relationship with PJ Washington.

Such hearsay sparked a TikTok video running down her alleged dating history, from athletes like James Harden and Colin Kaepernick to rap figures like Tyga . But after the latter dropped in to clear up that he didn’t know Renner, it appears she isn’t too bothered by the commentary after all.

While sharing the TikTok video on Instagram and clapping back at those mocking her past, Renner expressed that she had no regrets.

“Is this the same past y’all want me to be ashamed of? Because I’m so not sorry,” she wrote when sharing the clip.

In response, Tyga showed up in The Shade Room comments to clarify that he “never met her,” which Renner happily confirmed.

“Not sure why they threw you in there but… still funny,” She shared. “I’m sure I wasn’t missing out on anything!”

