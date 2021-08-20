Ty Dolla Sign and DVSN have come together like Voltron to form an R&B version of Miami’s Big Three. In the process, they dropped their highly anticipated album, Cheers to the Best Memories, on Friday.

Cheers to the Best Memories blends Ty Dolla Sign’s soulful California aesthetic with DVSN’s Toronto smoothness. This culture clash comes alive with the artists that are chosen to be featured on the project. Although Dolla Sign and DVSN do all the heavy lifting, Ty’s Piru partner, YG, makes an appearance on the tape and the trio creates an international record that features Rauw Alejandro.

There is also a guest verse from the late Mac Miller on “I Believed It.” Unlike most posthumous features, Mac Miller was heavily involved with the creation of this track prior to passing. As a result, DVSN and Ty Dolla Sign decided to make “I Believed It” the project’s first single and accompany it with a music video showing Miller in the studio helping craft the song. They followed this up with the album’s second single, “Memories.”

Listen to Ty Dolla Sign and DVSN’s new album, Cheers to the Best Memories, down below.