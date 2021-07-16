Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces yet again, this time to deliver their whimsical new track “Holy Smokes.”

In what feels like the soundtrack for a tripped-out crusade to find Excalibur, Uzi and Trippie croon, hum, and rap over a melodic beat about stacking up their bread to ridiculous amounts but still being unable to buy love with it. The cover art for the song matches the track perfectly, with a headless horseman entering a hallucinogenic kingdom with purple haze leaking from his neck.

Trippie teased on his Instagram that there might be a music video attached to the new song, posting with Uzi and trying to get fans to unlock the bonus content.

“Comment 14+16 if u need this video,” Trippie posted. The rapper has been posting several abstract photos on his Instagram lately, most recently a portrait with his head being the base of a sword while a dragon blows fire at the same headless knight we see on the cover art for “Holy Smokes.”

All of these medieval references might be an homage to Trippie Redd’s next project, Trip at Knight, which is expected to release soon and has features from Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

In the meantime, while we wait for that upcoming project, listen to Trippie Redd’s new song, “Holy Smokes,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert down below via Spotify.