Holy fuckin’ smokes, Trippie Redd has his music video up.

The Ohio-born MC just dropped a video for his Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single “Holy Smokes” on Tuesday, complete with some arcade-inspired visuals and a few bills being lit on fire. But who needs bills when you’ve got your money up.

The visual, directed by Mooch, features cameos from David Mazouz (Gotham) and Aiden Ross, and gives the breezy track some LED lights to make it feel even more vibrant than it already did. In it, Uzi and Trippie bounce around in the back of cars, dance through an arcade and toy around with cash machines.

“Holy Smokes” is the second single from Trip’s upcoming LP Trip At Knight, which features the Billboard Hot 100 charting hit “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Cart—a track that hit a smooth No. 11 on the chart.

The video reveal also comes as Redd announces his upcoming Tripp At Knight headlining tour with Live Nation. The run kicks off on August 25 in Minneapolis and closes out in Los Angeles this October, with SoFaygo opening at the majority of the dates except for two. iann dior will open the tour, as well.

Trip at Night will release this summer via 10K Projects.

Until then, check out the visuals for “Holy Smokes” up top.