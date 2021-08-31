Trick Daddy isn’t pulling any tricks with his latest viral moment.

The Miami rap vet appeared on a recent episode of Drink Champs, and found his name all over Twitter after he elaborated on his infamous “Eat a Booty Gang.” And by the sound of it, he wants the gang to be inclusive.

“It’s the Eat a Booty Gang, I’m building the franchise up now,” Trick shared in a longer version of the viral clip. “Now I’m getting the women to support the Eat a Booty Gang.”

After co-host N.O.R.E. asked Trick to elaborate on what he meant by women supporting the gang, Trick clarified, saying “Yeah, women eat the booty, too. Yeah, I get ate out.”

N.O.R.E. asked Trick if he keeps his legs in the air during the act, to which the rapper replied, “It depends.”