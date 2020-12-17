Travis Scott, fresh off a slew of top-tier brand collaborations in 2020, is capping off the year with the unveiling of Cacti.

The venture with Anheuser-Busch sees La Flame founding his own brand of agave spiked seltzer inspired by his love of tequila.

"CACTI is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into," Scott said in a press release. "Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I'm a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I'm really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it."

In an IG post announcing the beverage-centered news, Scott said he "can't wait to take this journey with the gang."

Cacti will start appearing on store shelves in Spring 2021. The ABV is 7 percent, with the initial launch including three flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry. Late last month, the impending Cacti launch was teased in a Forbes cover story by Abram Brown.

"We are all about delivering what consumers want, and as a culture-shaping artist, Scott is incredibly connected to his fans and what’s new and next in culture," Fabricio Zonzini, VP of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch, said Thursday. "As we continue in our mission to lead industry innovation and optimize our portfolio for the future, I'm excited that we can play a role in bringing to life Scott’s vision to deliver something new to the hard seltzer space."

Image via CACTI x Anheuser-Busch

Image via CACTI x Anheuser-Busch

Image via CACTI x Anheuser-Busch

The Cactus Jack leader's 2020, despite not including the release of a new album, has been absolutely stacked with high-caliber partnerships including widely publicized rollouts with PlayStation and McDonald's. The latter saw Scott bag at least $5 million from the endorsement part of the deal, with another estimated $15 million made through collaborative merch sales.

The next La Flame album, tentatively titled Utopia, is slated for release at some point in 2021.