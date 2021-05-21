Just a little over a month after getting girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattoed on his chest, Travis Barker has added yet another tattoo to his vast collection.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram Thursday to post a video of his fresh ink courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Ganga: the words “survivor’s guilt” on each of his arms.

The tattoo is seemingly a tribute to Barker surviving a September 2008 plane crash that killed four people, including his assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr. The only other survivor of the crash was DJ AM, who died in 2009 from an accidental drug overdose.

Barker recounted the horrific experience during an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America in 2015.

“The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel,” Barker explained. “I basically ignite my whole body in fire. I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out,” he described. “I’m completely nude at this point...I’m running, grabbing my testicles, my genitals, because, I don’t know why, and then we realize, you know, we’re out of the plane and...the plane explodes.”

Nearly 13 years removed from his near-death experience, Barker appears to be living his best life.

Since making his relationship with Kardashian public in February, the couple has been seen together on a number of occasions, while making consistent appearances on each other’s IG profiles. Barker has three kids, two of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick, with the pair having an on-again-off-again relationship for a decade, from 2005 to 2015.