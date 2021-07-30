Toosii surprised his fans with the arrival of the deluxe version of his 2021 mixtape, Thank You For Believing.

Titled Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation), the new iteration includes 10 new songs, like the single “Spin Music” with Fivio Foreign. The track also got a visual treatment directed by Jerami Lam, which shows Toosii and Fivio performing between shots of ATVs, parties, and intimate bedroom settings.

While the first version of the tape arrived in May with features from Latto, Key Glock, and DaBaby, the deluxe sees additional appearances from Hotboii and Fivio.

Toosii is also gearing up for his first-ever U.S. headlining tour, the Thank You For Believing tour, which is slated to make stops in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, and more.

Stream Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) below.