One of music’s brightest stars, Toosii, returns with his latest mixtape, Thank You for Believing.

Toosii released Thank You for Believing on Friday. He paired the tape’s release with a single, “Shop,” featuring rap superstar, DaBaby. Keeping with trends, the music video for “Shop” also dropped on Friday which was directed by Toosii’s frequent collaborator Joan Pabon.

Toosii announced Thank You for Believing last month when he debuted the project’s first single, “Back Together.” Along with “Back Together,” the track “What It Cost” also came before the release of the project.

Toosii handles most of the heavy lifting on this tape. Including DaBaby, Thank You for Believing only features appearances from Latto and Key Glock. Thank You for Believing will hopefully carry the momentum Toosii created when he skyrocketed into the mainstream last year. Also, it will set the stage for his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 23.

Stream Toosii’s new project Thank You for Believing, featuring DaBaby, Latto, and Key Glock below.