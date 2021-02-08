London-based singer-songwriter Tiggs Da Author has announced that he will be releasing his debut album, Blame It On The Youts, on March 12 following his 2019 mixtape MOREFIRE.

The album, he says, is an autobiographical one—telling the story of his upbringing and how it’s shaped him into the person he is today. “Listen to this and you’ll be in the brain of this teenager who’s explaining exactly how he feels,” Tiggs said in a statement. “Me moving from Tanzania then growing up in South London with no father figure. You just have to learn from your mistakes and teach yourself how to be a man.”

MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘BLAME IT ON THE YOUTS’ IS OUT MARCH 12TH 🥳🥳😭😭 (pre-save link ➡️ https://t.co/BEbd7lE4bg ) pic.twitter.com/xh2mlThgdO — Tiggs Da Author (@TiggsDaAuthor) February 5, 2021

Ahead of the album’s release next month, he’s also released the project’s lead single, the Nines-assisted “Fly ‘Em High” as well as an animated, arcade game-style visualiser crafted by JB London Animation. Gilded with gentle, soulful electronics, Tiggs croons smoothly while Nines counters with low-slung, hazy bars, each focusing on their aspirations and putting their plans into action.

On the track’s origin and his work with Nines, Tiggs said: “Myself and Nines have been working together since around 2015. Since then we’ve just been making back to back bangers! We have good chemistry, so it makes everything easier. This song speaks for itself; [it] has a nice vibe and, as always, is a little different. We don’t try to recreate. This is one of the pockets we haven’t explored before.”