On Nov. 5, the first day of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, multiple attendees were killed in what’s widely been referred to as a crowd-crush incident. All told, eight people died on the evening of Scott’s set, while two others died following hospitalization. In the weeks since, a slew of lawsuits have been filed and a number of other artists have made headlines for pausing their own shows to check on fans’ safety.

In a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, shared Thursday and marking the “Escape Plan” artist’s first public discussion on the tragedy, those factors and more were discussed at length. Mentioned frequently in the 51-minute interview is Scott’s goal of identifying the core issues that contributed to the mass casualty event so there isn’t a repeat of this disaster at future shows, whether his or those of another artist.

Below, we’ve highlighted a selection of key takeaways from the discussion, which you can watch in full up top.