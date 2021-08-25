In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Weeknd spoke about his highly-anticipated new album, the upcoming HBO series he’s developing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, being nominated for an Emmy, and more.

Speaking about his follow-up to After Hours, The Weeknd said that he’s in the final stages of finishing up the album and that he expects it to be finished “by the end of this month.” The Weeknd also said that he’s been making time to work on his HBO series, which he will co-write and star in.

“Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now,” the artist told THR. “It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show. So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”