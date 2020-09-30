Some people expect great art to come to some grand conclusion on life, death, and the meaning of it all. All that stuff is cool, but hey—at the end of the day, we’re all just trying to get laid, too. Naturally, some of the most memorable moments in rap have been songs about getting freaky, from the bedroom to the car to the hotel to the motel to the Holiday Inn, and pretty much anywhere else you can imagine. If you’re out of ideas, Ludacris helpfully provides some creative suggestions on “What’s Your Fantasy.”

And though rap history’s riddled with interpersonal and regional clashes, if there’s one thing that unites even the most contentious of rivals—from the East Coast to the West Coast and everywhere in between—it’s the need to get nasty. Love is a beautiful thing, but there are plenty of songs dedicated to romance; sometimes, you just need to hear some raps that don’t beat around the (ahem) bush.

There are really no rules to what makes a great sex jam: from selfless cunnilingus anthems to fuck-your-feelings quickie bangers, we’re not judging how you’re trying to get down, as long as everything’s consensual and everyone leaves happy. And though hip-hop’s obviously been a male-dominated field for about as long as it’s existed, a quick spin through this list should make it abundantly clear that rapping about sex is by no means a “guy thing”—and we’re not talking rose petals and candlelight, either.

Below, we’ve compiled 50 of rap’s greatest sex anthems, spread across more than three decades. You might want to have your headphones on for this one; these tracks are definitely NSFW, unless you’ve got a remarkably tolerant office environment. Or, hey, let your freak flag fly—we’re all a little naughty by nature, anyway, right? Right.