In a video shared on his Instagram, rapper The Game expressed his disappointment that only one of his children seemingly acknowledged him on Father’s Day.

“It’s the disrespect for me,” he captioned the six-minute video. “Hoping all the REAL FATHERS out there got blessed & showered with all the LOVE & APPRECIATION they deserved. For the ones that did not, I feel your pain.”

In the actual video, he explained himself further, and remarked that “the only person that really acknowledged the fact that I was a father was my oldest son.” He explained how his oldest son purchased him some cologne, “some stuff within his budget,” which he thought was “beautiful.”

"As a father, I always went above and beyond for my children and even the people around me,” he continued. “They should take notice, you should understand that on Father’s Day, that’s a very important day. Mother’s Day over the years, I’ve went all out on Mother’s Day. ... For Father’s Day, for some reason, around the board overall, it gets a little disrespectful. It’s like, I’m starting to feel like the deadbeat dads out there. They must know something! … You got fathers out there that are putting in major work, and a holiday comes around for us, and I feel like people don’t give a fuck about it.”

Aside from having a meal with his oldest son, The Game added that he came away from Father’s Day with very little to show for it. “I know who I am as a father, can’t nobody tell me that I’m not the type of father that deserves praise, deserves notice,” he said. “I'm not saying go out and buy a n***a a Lamborghini or nothing like that but to be post-Father's Day, to be on this video, making this video, and to really have nothing to show for it, it's just unacceptable. It's crazy and I'm really not fucking with it."

He suggested that he would be “cutting off” his children who didn’t pay him mind on Father’s Day. “I hate to bring it to social media but there might be other fathers out there who feel unappreciated and might need to know that they're not alone," he said.

Despite the lack of love from his own children, The Game did say that he received some appreciation from fans, and he enjoyed seeing videos of other fathers getting treated well on Sunday.

Watch The Game’s full video via Instagram above.