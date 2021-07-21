Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has been pulled from Grammys contention.

A representative for Taylor Swift confirmed the news Tuesday, more than three months after the singer-songwriter released the re-recorded version of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless. The rep explained that the updated project would not be submitted for the next Grammy or CMA awards, as the original effort had already nabbed multiple trophies.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” the representative told Billboard. “Fearless has already won four Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

But there’s still a chance Swift will walk away with some wins during the next awards season. The representative went on to say Swift intends to submit her ninth studio album, Evermore, for consideration in all eligible categories. This will allow the Recording Academy to focus on the 2020 release instead of potentially splitting the votes between the two projects.

Evermore dropped in December 2020 and was considered a “sister record” to Folklore, Swift’s eighth studio album that arrived in summer 2020 and went on to receive the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was the first installment in Taylor’s re-recording series. The second will be an updated version of her 2012 album Red; it’s expected to arrive this November.