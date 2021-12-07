Tuesday brought with it a double dose of good great news for Tame Impala fans.

In 2022, the Kevin Parker-led group will embark on a North American tour featuring festival stops like Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Innings in Tempe, Arizona. The current routing for the band, whose excellent The Slow Rush rolled out last year, also includes a number of non-festival stops including the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the Bridgestone in Nashville.

Image via Publicist

To coincide with the tour dates reveal, fans have also been given the new song “No Choice,” which will appear on next year’s The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. For fans who opt for the physical experience (i.e. vinyl), the updated take on the acclaimed 2020 album will boast alternate artwork and a 40-page insert. In addition to “No Choice,” the re-release will feature B-sides and remixes, including “The Boat I Row.”

The expanded Slow Rush experience launches Feb. 18. Below, stream “No Choice” via Spotify and/or catch it on the streamer of your choice here.

Back in October, Parker enlisted Lil Yachty for a remix to “Breathe Deeper,” which appears on the deluxe-ified tracklist. “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school,” Yachty said of the collab. “It was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

Revisit the remix’s official video below.