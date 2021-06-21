After a conversation with Usher on a plane in 2013, when the “Burn” singer spoke bluntly and caught him by surprise, T-Pain says he dealt with a four-year depression.

In a new clip from the Netflix series This Is Pop, the singer talks about a 2013 flight he took around the BET Awards. While he was sleeping, a flight attendant woke him up and explain that Usher wanted to speak with him.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

The comment took T-Pain by surprise, and he initially thought it could’ve been a joke, but Usher then repeated himself. He said that Usher then added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

For the Auto-Tune titan, as he explains in the preview clip of the show, that conversation was the “very moment that started a four-year depression for me.” Of course, the conversation came a few years after Jay-Z publicly slammed Auto-Tune in Blueprint 3 single “DOA,” but the singer says the Usher moment was the one that did it—despite not realizing so until years later.