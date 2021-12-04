Thursday’s Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was nearly derailed when a fight broke out after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 for “mocking” him while performing.

Swizz Beatz wasn’t having it, as he took to Instagram to sound off about his frustration with artists arriving drunk and late to his Verzuz battles.

“Ain’t did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like they sold out stadium prices! Talking about yesterdays price is not today price shit,” Swizz wrote in the comment section of Verzuz’s official Instagram account.

Swizz continued, “Talking bout we not going on stage until my homie call from Rikers to do the prayer… New rule if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time!!! Verzuz is not free!! They charge us 5x they do non black shows.”

The legendary producer went on to complain about artists arriving on stage late and performing drunk. “Coming on stage after getting paid 10 shows in 1 verzuz just to get on stage Drunk AF and Later.”

While Swizz didn’t specify who he was referring to, Bizzy Bone made sure to defend his crew, claiming that Bone Thugs weren’t drunk and that they say their own prayers.

“Swizz was not talking about Bone,” Bizzy said on his Instagram Story. “None of us were drunk and we were all on time. Now, it did get lit. But it wasn’t us. We say our own prayers.”

Check out Bizzy Bone’s comments below.