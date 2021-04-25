DMX’s memorial service took place at the Barclays Center earlier today and it included touching moments from the late rapper's mother, children, and the entire Ruff Ryder’s family.

During the service, Swizz Beatz took the stage to share his thoughts on his dear friend and express why he deserved more love when he was with us.

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that's looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” he said.

Swizz then got into how frustrated he was that people weren’t there for X when he was alive.

“I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” Swizz explained. “You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

Swizz highlighted that all the noise around X’s passing taught him valuable lessons about how people will show a lot of fake love once you’re gone.

“I don’t want y’all to show up to my shit when I’m gone, unless you was showing up while I was here,” he said. “I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me. The things that I’m witnessing from my brother's passing was a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad I got to see it at this age. A lot of people aren’t your friends, a lot of people aren't your family.”

Swizz closed by emphasizing the importance of solidifying a will, and that he will make sure that X’s family is OK because they will have to deal with this loss for the rest of their lives. Watch Swizz Beatz’s entire speech up top.