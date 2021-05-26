After posting photos of her and London on da Track’s baby girl on Instagram this week, Summer Walker has been dealing with comments about how she feeds her daughter and why she’s hidden the infant’s face.

Walker has since clapped back at people for “roasting a baby.”

The pictures show Walker holding her daughter, who she’s previously referred to as Princess Bubblegum, and making what some observers think is DIY baby food with hemp seeds and honey. They were shared both on Tuesday and earlier this month. In the food pic’s comments, people shared concerns about her baby’s eating habits, while those commenting on Tuesday’s shot said they were concerned over how she was holding her child and unhappy that they still can’t see the baby’s face.

Summer reminded them that she will “never post” a photo of her baby’s face.

Through her Galacta Whore account, Summer posted on her Instagram Stories in response to those asking her to “POST THE BABY BITCH WE WANNA SEE.” She also shared messages of support from a few of her fans, who pointed out the corny nature of some of the critiques.

“Also y’all: roasting a baby who’s face you can’t even see,” she wrote. “lol make it make sense. In conclusion mf’s is weird and I will never post my baby so stop asking.”