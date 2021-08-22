Migos, Meek Mill, Saweetie, Swizz Beatz and more will be taking the stage tonight at Met Life Stadium for Hot 97’s Summer Jam, and you can stream the action on Tidal.

The New York staple event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, despite concerns over weather amid Tropical Storm Henri, which ended numerous gigs—including a large city-welcoming show in Central Park—yesterday.

As Ebro shared on Twitter today before the show, the Festival Stage and Festival Village aspects have been called off, while Summer Jam’s Stadium Stage is still going on as planned with the same line-up.

Special guests will reportedly be in attendance, too, Hot 97 shares, as Swizz takes on a “New York Tribute” to DMX, who died back in April at age 50.

“Don’t let long distance keep you away from seeing the biggest names in hip-hop live,” Hot 97 shared before the show. “There are no stages quite as big as the Summer Jam stage, and you never know who’s going to show up. Be the first to see the Summer Jam surprises, before they even go viral.”

Hip-Hop fans can access the Tidal stream here to see what Summer Jam 2021 has to offer.