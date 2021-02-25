Grammy-nominated artist Starrah has returned with a new track titled “Miss This.”

The song, which is her first release of 2021, comes on the heels of last year’s “How It Goes” and the James Blake-produced “Keep Calm.” The hitmaker, who’s worked on Drake’s “Fake Love,” Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” and Camilla Cabello’s “Havana,” told fans on Twitter that her new single will be included on her forthcoming debut studio album.

Speaking of Starrah’s upcoming debut album, the artist said that it will feature an appearance from Skrillex.

While we wait for the album, take a listen to Starrah’s new track “Miss This,” which was produced by Suburban Plaza, up top via YouTube or below through Spotify.