It's a Birmingham meets East London affair as Stardom and Rimzee unite for their whipsmart, energising new collab track "Blew".

Both rappers have travelled a long way to get to where they are today, but with a run that saw the former release seven underground bangers last year and the latter release his triumphant Upper Clapton Dreams 2, it feels as if all their hard work is paying off. That's clearly not lost on either of them as they fire football and boxing metaphors back and forth, reminding us that they're both in peak condition with the world at their feet.

Added to last year's "GOAT" with Snap Capone, this is the second time the pair have teamed up in recent memory and it's a partnership that's most definitely working for them. Let's hope it's not the last time they hop in the booth together.

Watch the video for "Blew" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.