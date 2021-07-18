Just six months after being sued by his ex over alleged sexual battery and domestic abuse, Soulja Boy has agreed to a three-year restraining order granted to his accuser.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, has agreed to a mandate that requires him to stay away from the unidentified woman for three years. It will expire on July 16, 2024. Neither Soulja Boy nor his alleged victim appeared in court for the hearing. Both of their attorneys made appearances and agreed to the terms of the restraining order.

The mandate follows reports that the woman is suing Soulja Boy on sexual abuse allegations. Back in January, she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing him of domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

The anonymous woman, who goes by Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges that she and Soulja Boy dated on and off starting in 2007 and had a serious relationship between 2014 and 2019.

Doe says that Soulja attacked her in 2015, resulting in a miscarriage. She also said she later had to have her uterine lining removed. She claims that three years later, the rapper “began to physically attack and yell at her” during the filming of their reality TV show. Doe also alleges that Soulja Boy physically removed her and her daughter from their shared home in 2019.

“Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse,” the woman’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement. “Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will Way ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here.”