Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam in a role that will see him focusing on A&R and creative development.



On Monday, Snoop was announced by the label to be joining the team as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, described as a “new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.” Snoop also joins as a senior strategic advisor, with an “immediate focus” on A&R and creative development, reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam’s interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” Grainge said in a press release on Monday.

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years,” Harleston added. “Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

In a video announcing his new role at Def Jam, Snoop told fans there was a “new creative consultant for Def Jam Recordings” and “you looking at him right now.” He also elaborated on why now was the right time for him to make this move.

“As a kid, as a young rapper, Def Jam Records was the holy grail of hip-hop,” Snoop said.