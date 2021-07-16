Snoh Aalegra is asking her followers to put some respect on Sade’s name.

The Swedish-born singer took to Twitter on Thursday in an attempt to squash a recent debate involving her and the Grammy-winning soul artist. It all started after one user tweeted, “Snoh Aalegra is our Sade,” a declaration that drew a mixed responses from fans.

Although there were some people who co-signed the sentiment, pointing to Aalegra and Sade’s similar aesthetics and sounds, the vast majority of users pushed back on the comparison.

By Thursday night, the original tweet had garnered more than 2,200 retweets and hundreds of comments—some of which were posted by Aalegra.

The 33-year-old singer echoed many of the sentiments expressed by Sade fans, insisting no one will ever compare to the “By Your Side” artist.

“There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one,” Aalegra wrote. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate. Respect the legend, please … Sade is every generations Sade.”

Aalegra recently released her third studio album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, via Roc Nation. The 15-track project includes appearances by James Fauntleroy and Tyler, the Creator.