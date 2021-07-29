Skepta has dropped off the first single “Nirvana,” featuring J Balvin and produced by JAE5, from his forthcoming EP All In, which drops on Friday via Boy Better Know.

In the KLVDR-directed video for “Nirvana,” we see Skepta arrive at a home to work as a butler, before he appears to become romantically involved with the woman who owns the property. It later seems like the grime star is thrown into some sort of cell or basement where Balvin also is, who’s tied to a chair in a blood-stained shirt.

The five-song EP also includes features from Teezee and Kid Cudi on the song “Peace of Mind,” as well as production from Skepta himself, Ragz Originale, and Josh Faulkner. “This music isn’t for people to download and discuss. It’s music to feel when I perform it live, music for people to celebrate with their friends,” Skepta said in a statement.

The name All In was inspired by his recently discovered love for poker, which he views as a metaphor for life. The new project follows Skepta’s last solo project, 2019’s Ignorance is Bliss.

Watch the video for “Nirvana” at the top.