After being arrested in February for allegedly murdering his cousin, the rapper Silento has just been indicted on four felonies, including one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

According to TMZ, legal documents cite that a Georgia grand jury indicted Silento, born Ricky Hawk, for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks. When Silento was initially arrested in February, the DeKalb County Police Department released a statement addressing the crime.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” they said.

Silento’s PR manager Chanel Hudson took to Instagram to ask for prayers for the rapper, who is currently being held without bail until his court date. She also claims that his mental health has been suffering while in prison.

“Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations,” she wrote in the caption. “Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!! Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whippin’ and nay naying with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer. God bless.”

Silento went viral in 2016 for his song “Watch Me (Whip/NaeNae)” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.