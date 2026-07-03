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"Whip/Nae Nae" Rapper Silentó Begins 30-Year Sentence for Killing His Cousin, Sports Shaved Head
The 27-year-old rapper behind the viral single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of his cousin.
“Whip/Nae Nae” Rapper Silentó on Murder Conviction: ‘Can't Reverse Time, But I Can Serve the Time
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper received a 30-year prison sentence in the 2021 fatal shooting of Frederick Rooks.
"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" Rapper Silentó Sentenced to 30 Years in Murder of His Cousin
The rapper pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his cousin.
Silento Indicted by Georgia Grand Jury for the Murder of His Cousin
Silento has just been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on four felonies charges after he was arrested in February for the murder of his cousin.
Silento Remains in Jail After Judge Denies Bail Request
A judge decided that Silento's mental health issues and documented history of not taking his prescribed medication made him a risk to the community.
Silento’s Publicist Issues Statement After Rapper’s Arrest for Allegedly Murdering Cousin (UPDATE)
Following Silento’s arrest on a murder charge, the rapper's publicist called for understanding and said her client has struggled with mental health issues.
Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged With Murdering His Cousin
Rapper Silento, who's best known for his track "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has reportedly been charged with murdering his cousin Frederick Rooks in Georgia.
Silento Arrested After Entering Someone's Home With Hatchet, Faces Assault Charges
The "Watch Me" rapper has been hit with two felony assault charges after being arrested and charged for a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.
What It's Like for an Artist to Go Viral—and Move Past It
Silentó, Trinidad James, Zack Fox, and Tisakorean break down what it’s like for an artist to go viral, and move past it.