Silentó

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Latest Stories

Rapper Silentó, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, is seen in a mugshot provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Music

"Whip/Nae Nae" Rapper Silentó Begins 30-Year Sentence for Killing His Cousin, Sports Shaved Head

The 27-year-old rapper behind the viral single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of his cousin.

Joe Price386 days ago
Silento
Music

“Whip/Nae Nae” Rapper Silentó on Murder Conviction: ‘Can't Reverse Time, But I Can Serve the Time

The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper received a 30-year prison sentence in the 2021 fatal shooting of Frederick Rooks.

Joshua Espinoza400 days ago
Silento performs in concert during 2019 Super Bowl Live at Centennial Olympic Park on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" Rapper Silentó Sentenced to 30 Years in Murder of His Cousin

The rapper pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his cousin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams401 days ago
silento
Music

Silento Indicted by Georgia Grand Jury for the Murder of His Cousin

Silento has just been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on four felonies charges after he was arrested in February for the murder of his cousin.

Jordan Rose1796 days ago
Silento attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party
Music

Silento Remains in Jail After Judge Denies Bail Request

A judge decided that Silento's mental health issues and documented history of not taking his prescribed medication made him a risk to the community.

Xavier Hamilton1864 days ago
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Music

Silento’s Publicist Issues Statement After Rapper’s Arrest for Allegedly Murdering Cousin (UPDATE)

Following Silento’s arrest on a murder charge, the rapper's publicist called for understanding and said her client has struggled with mental health issues.

Alex Galbraith1991 days ago
silento murder charge
Music

Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged With Murdering His Cousin

Rapper Silento, who's best known for his track "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has reportedly been charged with murdering his cousin Frederick Rooks in Georgia.

Abel Shifferaw1992 days ago
silento assault
Music

Silento Arrested After Entering Someone's Home With Hatchet, Faces Assault Charges

The "Watch Me" rapper has been hit with two felony assault charges after being arrested and charged for a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan2143 days ago
viral lead complex
Music

What It's Like for an Artist to Go Viral—and Move Past It

Silentó, Trinidad James, Zack Fox, and Tisakorean break down what it’s like for an artist to go viral, and move past it.

Kiana Fitzgerald2748 days ago

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